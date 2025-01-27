Sri Lanka’s aviation industry sees rapid growth in 2024

Posted by Editor on January 27, 2025 - 10:40 am

Sri Lanka’s airports recorded significant growth in 2024, with a notable increase in passenger, aircraft, and cargo movements.

According to a media release by Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited, the country’s airports, including Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Jaffna International Airport (JIA), and Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA), saw a total of 8.88 million passenger movements, a 17.69% increase compared to 2023.

In addition to passenger growth, the aviation industry also saw improvements in aircraft and cargo traffic. Aircraft movements increased by 20.69%, reaching 56,289, while cargo movements grew by 21.13%, totaling 192,498 metric tons.

The increase in passenger traffic is attributed to the expansion of airline services and initiatives to boost tourism. This growth highlights the key role Sri Lanka’s aviation infrastructure plays in facilitating travel, trade, and commerce, while contributing significantly to the nation’s economy.

BIA served over 30 international airlines in 2024, including top carriers like Emirates, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways, and Air India. Six of Skytrax’s World’s Top 10 airlines in 2024 operated flights to Sri Lanka, including Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Cathay Pacific Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Swiss International Air Lines.

Several airlines increased their flight frequencies to Sri Lanka in 2024, including Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, IndiGo, and Turkish Airlines. Additionally, airlines like Thai Airways, Aeroflot, and Cathay Pacific resumed flights to Colombo, while seasonal charter airlines such as Enter Air, Edelweiss, and Azur Air also resumed operations.

In November 2024, Jetstar Asia launched scheduled flights from Singapore, while Red-Wings Airline resumed operations at MRIA in October. Centrum Air and Sky Up also began seasonal flights to MRIA in December 2024. IndiGo introduced international scheduled flights to Jaffna on September 1, 2024.

Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Harsha Abeywickrema, Chairman of AASL, expressed optimism about the future of Sri Lanka’s aviation industry. “Sri Lanka continues to position itself as a key aviation hub in the Asia-Pacific region. These milestones showcase the immense potential for future growth and development in the country’s aviation industry,” he said.

AASL has committed to further developing aviation infrastructure, with plans to begin the reconstruction of Terminal 2 at BIA in September 2025, aiming for completion by March 2028. This initiative reflects the country’s efforts to meet future growth in passenger and cargo movements and enhance the travel experience for millions of passengers.