Yoshitha Rajapaksa presented in court for the second time after arrest
Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who had been remanded in custody, was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court this morning (January 27).
Prison officers brought Yoshitha Rajapaksa to court.
Yoshitha is the second son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
He was arrested on January 25, 2025, near the Beliatta entrance of the Southern Expressway by CID officers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The arrest followed a directive issued by the Attorney General on January 23, 2025, stating that sufficient evidence existed to name Yoshitha Rajapaksa as a suspect in a case involving the purchase of land valued at Rs. 34 million in Sirimal Pedesa, Ratmalana.
The main suspect in the case is Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, commonly known as ‘Daisy Achchi,’ Yoshitha’s grandmother.
Yoshitha Rajapaksa was ordered to remain in remand custody until today (January 27) by the Colombo Additional Magistrate after being produced before the court on January 25, 2025.
Related Articles:
- Police clarify arrest procedures for Yoshitha Rajapaksa amid criticism
- Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded until January 27, 2025
- Yoshitha Rajapaksa brought to CID following arrest
- Yoshitha Rajapaksa arrested for money laundering
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka President issues extraordinary gazette on vehicle imports January 27, 2025
- Sri Lanka targets $36 Billion in export revenue by 2030 under new national policy January 27, 2025
- Air Vice Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe appointed new SLAF commander January 27, 2025
- Ex-Minister Piyankara Jayaratne faces three corruption cases filed by CIABOC January 27, 2025
- 2,300 centers to be set up for Sri Lanka’s e-NIC information collection January 27, 2025