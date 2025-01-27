Yoshitha Rajapaksa presented in court for the second time after arrest

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who had been remanded in custody, was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court this morning (January 27).

Prison officers brought Yoshitha Rajapaksa to court.

Yoshitha is the second son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He was arrested on January 25, 2025, near the Beliatta entrance of the Southern Expressway by CID officers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The arrest followed a directive issued by the Attorney General on January 23, 2025, stating that sufficient evidence existed to name Yoshitha Rajapaksa as a suspect in a case involving the purchase of land valued at Rs. 34 million in Sirimal Pedesa, Ratmalana.

The main suspect in the case is Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, commonly known as ‘Daisy Achchi,’ Yoshitha’s grandmother.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa was ordered to remain in remand custody until today (January 27) by the Colombo Additional Magistrate after being produced before the court on January 25, 2025.

