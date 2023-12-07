Sri Lanka’s Dengue cases increased to 78,322

Posted by Editor on December 7, 2023 - 9:43 am

The number of Dengue cases reported across Sri Lanka has increased to 78,322.

1,839 Dengue cases were reported so far in December.

The National Dengue Control Unit says that 46 deaths due to Dengue were reported during the year.

The number of Dengue cases have spiked in the Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and North Central provinces.

Director of the National Dengue Control Unit Dr. Nalin Ariyaratne says that the number of Dengue cases in the Kandy district is gradually increasing as well.

A “Dengue prevention month” was also declared for the Kandy district from November 22 to December 22.