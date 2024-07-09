Sri Lanka’s Election Commission summons officials to discuss upcoming Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on July 9, 2024 - 8:32 am

The Government Printer, Inspector General of Police, and the Postmaster General have been summoned by the National Election Commission of Sri Lanka today (July 9) to discuss the upcoming presidential election.

The meeting, chaired by R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, will focus on the procedures for conducting the election, including security, postal delivery of poll cards, and printing requirements.

According to the constitution, the National Election Commission will be empowered to announce the presidential election after July 17, 2024, with the election date falling between September 17 and October 17, 2024.

Chairman Rathnayake confirmed that the election date will be announced before the end of this month.

Additionally, the 2024 electoral register has been certified and will be officially published before the end of this week.

The presidential election must be concluded no less than one month and no more than two months before the end of the current presidential term, which expires on November 18, 2024.

Therefore, the election must be completed by October 18, 2024.

Nominations from prospective candidates will be accepted within a period of 16 to 21 days, and polling will take place between four and six weeks after nominations are closed.