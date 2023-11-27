Sri Lanka’s government employees to protest demanding Rs. 20,000 salary hike
Posted by Editor on November 27, 2023 - 10:09 am
A nationwide protest campaign is scheduled to be launched today (November 27) at lunchtime to force the government to grant a minimum Rs. 20,000 salary hike or allowance for government employees.
This was revealed by the State and Provincial Public Service Unions Association.
The union also objects to the proposal in the budget to take 8% of the government employee’s salary for Widows’ and Orphans’ pensions.
The answer is easy.
You do not deserve any salary increase for the ‘amount’ of work you do, my dear public servants.
Many of you who do nothing all day should be sent home for the country to prosper.