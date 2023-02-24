Sri Lanka’s Local Government Election 2023 postponed – New dates to be announced on March 03

Sri Lanka’s National Election Commission (NEC) announced that the Local Government Election, which was due to be held on March 09, 2023, has been postponed.

“The election was postponed due to reasons beyond the commission’s control,” the NEC said.

The New date for the 2023 Local Government Election will be announced on March 03, 2023, the Election Commission announced today.

“A request has been made to the Speaker to intervene to obtain funds from the Treasury, which are necessary to conduct the election,” the commission added.