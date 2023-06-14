Sri Lanka’s Motor Traffic Department to print delayed driving licenses via third party

Sri Lanka’s Motor Traffic Department (DMT) has decided to print a total of 800,000 driving licence cards via the private sector.

Printing of these driving licence cards has been delayed by months due to the inadequate capacity of the printing machines currently in the possession of the DMT and DMT cannot afford to spend close to Rs. 200 million to purchase a new printing machine, Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Nishantha Anuruddha Weerasinghe explained.

Accordingly, the DMT will use the printing machines belonging to the company in charge of the department’s computer system by paying nearly Rs. 150 per driving licence card.

