State Minister Lohan Ratwatte resigns from his portfolio

State Minister of Prison Management & Prisoners’ Rehabilitation Lohan Ratwatte has resigned from his position over the incidents at the Anuradhapura and Welikada prisons.

A statement issued by the President’s Media Division said that the parliamentarian has accepted responsibility for the incidents involving him at the Welikada and Anuradhapura prisons premises and decided to resign from his post as State Minister of Prison Management & Prisoners’ Rehabilitation.

The letter of resignation was directed to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the letter was accepted by the President, the President’s Media Division said.