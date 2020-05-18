State & private institutions to be inspected

Police say state and private sector institutions that have reopened will be inspected from today.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana said stern action will be taken against institutions that do not adhere to the health guidelines issued in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The DIG requested heads of institutions to corporate and support officers who visit companies for inspections.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors Association said apparel factories that reopened are being frequently inspected.

