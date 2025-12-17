STF recovers firearm, ammunition linked to Kehelbaddara Padme



A foreign-manufactured pistol, two magazines used for T-56 weapons, and 267 rounds of live T-56 ammunition belonging to organized underworld criminal “Kehelbaddara Padme” were recovered by officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) Kelaniya Camp.

The suspect, Koralagamage Mandinu Padmasiri Perera, also known as “Kehelbaddara Padme,” an organized criminal who was brought to the country from Indonesia earlier this year, is currently being detained under detention orders at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

During questioning conducted by officers of the Commercial Crimes Investigation Division of the CID, it was revealed that a firearm belonging to the suspect, along with other property, had been concealed within the country under the custody of another organized criminal who is currently overseas.

Accordingly, with the assistance of officers from the STF Kelaniya Camp, police inspected a temporarily constructed room located on an access road between Ederamulla and the Colombo–Kandy main road.

From this location, officers took into custody a foreign-manufactured pistol, two magazines used for T-56 weapons, and 267 rounds of live T-56 ammunition that had been concealed there.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department.