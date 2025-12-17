Police Constable arrested for soliciting Rs. 10,000 bribe

Posted by Editor on December 17, 2025 - 8:45 am

A police constable serving at Nilaveli Police Station was arrested yesterday (December 16) for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 in exchange for providing a police clearance report.

According to a complaint filed by a resident of the Nilaveli area, the constable, on December 16, 2025, at approximately 4:56 PM at the complainant’s residence, demanded a bribe of Rs. 10,000 to issue the police report required for the preparation of documents related to the complainant’s overseas travel.

The officer was taken into custody by investigators from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kuchchaveli Magistrate’s Court today (December 17).