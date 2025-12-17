Sri Lanka Parliament to consider Rs. 500 Billion disaster relief budget

Posted by Editor on December 17, 2025 - 8:00 am

Cabinet Spokesperson and Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, announced that a supplementary budget estimate of Rs. 500 billion will be presented to the Parliament of Sri Lanka tomorrow (December 18).

The funds are allocated to provide relief to people affected by disaster situations across the country.

The Minister made this statement while taking part in the Cabinet decisions media briefing held yesterday (December 16), at the Government Information Department.

Dr. Jayatissa said the supplementary estimate is planned for disaster relief activities to be carried out in the coming year, 2026.

He explained that the funds will be used to support the rapid development of infrastructure damaged by disasters, as well as the construction of new houses for affected communities.

According to the Minister, the supplementary estimate will be presented to Parliament on December 18, taken up for debate on December 19, 2025, and is expected to be approved on the same evening.