Sri Lanka Parliament to consider Rs. 500 Billion disaster relief budget
Cabinet Spokesperson and Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, announced that a supplementary budget estimate of Rs. 500 billion will be presented to the Parliament of Sri Lanka tomorrow (December 18).
The funds are allocated to provide relief to people affected by disaster situations across the country.
The Minister made this statement while taking part in the Cabinet decisions media briefing held yesterday (December 16), at the Government Information Department.
Dr. Jayatissa said the supplementary estimate is planned for disaster relief activities to be carried out in the coming year, 2026.
He explained that the funds will be used to support the rapid development of infrastructure damaged by disasters, as well as the construction of new houses for affected communities.
According to the Minister, the supplementary estimate will be presented to Parliament on December 18, taken up for debate on December 19, 2025, and is expected to be approved on the same evening.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka reviews progress on digital integration in agriculture sector December 17, 2025
- STF recovers firearm, ammunition linked to Kehelbaddara Padme December 17, 2025
- Sri Lanka Parliament to consider Rs. 500 Billion disaster relief budget December 17, 2025
- HNB contributes Rs. 100 Million to ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund December 16, 2025
- Former Minister C.B. Rathnayake granted bail December 16, 2025