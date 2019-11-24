Minister of Foreign Relations, Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations Dinesh Gunawardena says a new programme will be introduced in the near future to create an environment in schools that mould students for a skill-based workforce.

Speaking to media in Colombo Minister Gunawardena said the Ministry has commenced discussions over this initiative.

The Minister noted the government will be able to increase the contribution of youth towards the economy through such initiatives.

Minister Gunawardena expressed hope to initiate a number of programs with the support of the Labour Relations Ministry for the benefit of the working class.

The Minister said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to establish a program where all school leavers are given necessary skills and training, in order to create a source of income or find employment.

Minister Gunawardena revealed that the Skills Development Ministry was holding discussions in order to make this vision a reality within the next few weeks adding that the youth will be able to gain various qualifications through such a program which will in turn be beneficial for the country.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena also said a neutral foreign policy will be followed with the aim of safeguarding the country on the directives of the President.

The Minister claimed the present administration vouched for an agenda that he said the President promised to deliver.

He stressed the President vowed to bring the country back to a path of neutral foreign policies.

Minister Gunawardena also pledged to work towards implementing plans to protect the security and future of Sri Lanka.

(Source: News Radio)