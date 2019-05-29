Air Marshal D L Sumangala Dias has been appointed as the 17th Commander of the Sri Lanka Airforce.

The new Commander received his letter of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena this morning (May 29) at the President’s Official Residence in Colombo.

Meanwhile, the President has promoted former Air Force Commander, Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy, who retired from his post to the four- star rank of Air Chief Marshal.

Air Chief Marshal Jayampathy took over as the 16th Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force on 12 September 2016.