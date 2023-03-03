Supreme Court issues order on Finance Secretary against withholding budget allocations for elections
The Supreme Court has issued an order preventing the Finance Ministry’s secretary from withholding the funds allocated for Local Government Election 2023 through the 2023 Budget.
Supreme Court three-judge-bench comprising Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Janak De Silva and Priyantha Fernando made this order consequent to a Fundamental Rights petition filed by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara.