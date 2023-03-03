Mar 03 2023 March 3, 2023 March 3, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Supreme Court issues order on Finance Secretary against withholding budget allocations for elections


Supreme Court Sri Lanka

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka. (Photo by Tharaka Basnayaka / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Supreme Court has issued an order preventing the Finance Ministry’s secretary from withholding the funds allocated for Local Government Election 2023 through the 2023 Budget.

Supreme Court three-judge-bench comprising Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Janak De Silva and Priyantha Fernando made this order consequent to a Fundamental Rights petition filed by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

