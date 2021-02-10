Suspect arrested for re-exporting areca nuts worth Rs.300 million illegally

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested a 39-year- old suspect in connection with re-exporting 23 container loads of areca nuts worth Rs. 300 million illegally.

The suspect, a resident of Avissawella, will be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the areca nuts were imported from Indonesia several months ago by evading taxes and other payments.

He further said that the suspect and his accomplices have submitted sets of forged documents to government authorities and have re-exported 23 container loads without paying statutory taxes and custom duties.

He noted that several other suspects involved in the racket are yet to be arrested.

Further investigations are being conducted by CID.