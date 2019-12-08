The Swiss Embassy staffer who was allegedly involved in an abduction case has recorded a statement with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (08).

The local staffer arrived at the CID with several diplomatic officials and lawyers in several diplomatic vehicles around 4.30 pm today.

It was observed that an individual with their face covered was escorted into the CID premises while another female in a van entering the premises through another entrance of the CID.

Sources said that she was directed to the Chief Judicial Medical Officer for a medical report as well.

This was against the backdrop of a directive by the Colombo Chief Magistrate to ban the alleged victim from leaving the country until the 9th of December before recording a statement with the CID.

The Foreign Ministry declared that the investigations on the incident have found that the timeline of the alleged incident, as presented by the Swiss Mission on behalf of the staffer, did not correspond with the actual movements of the victim on that date according to witness interviews and technical evidence.

Accordingly, the CID sought a court order preventing her from leaving the country prior to recording a statement with the CID.

However, the Swiss government requested permission to fly the alleged victim and her family to Switzerland on an ambulance aircraft, citing health issues.