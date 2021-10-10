T20 World Cup: Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya included as Sri Lanka finalise squad

Sri Lanka have named Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando and Akila Dananjaya in their final 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2021.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had named 20 players in their probable squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 after adding 5 more names a few days ago. Now, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Board has trimmed the squad to the final 15 with Dasun Shanaka being named captain and Dhananjaya de Silva appointed as the vice-captain.

The major omissions from the squad are Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, who were banned for a year for breaking the Covid-19 protocols on their tour of England in July. Sri Lanka is in Group A of round one matches, which also has Ireland, Namibia, and the Netherlands. Sri Lanka will face Namibia on October 18 in Abu Dhabi.

“The following 15 members final squad was selected by the Cricket Selection Committee to take part in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, which will be played in UAE and Oman from 17th October to 14th November 2021,” Sri Lanka Cricket Board said in a statement.

Sri Lanka will play in two ICC-organised World Cup warm-up games, on October 12 and 14 before commencing its T20 World Cup campaign.

Sri Lanka’s 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Dasun Shanaka(C), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

