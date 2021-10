Litro gas has increased its product prices with effect from midnight today (10).

Price of a 12.5 kg LP gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 1,257 per cylinder, accordingly the new price of a domestic LP gas cylinder will be Rs. 2,750.

12.5 Kg – Rs. 2,750/- (Previous Price was Rs. 1,493/-)

5 Kg – Rs. 1,101/- (Previous Price was Rs. 598/-)

2.5 Kg – Rs. 520/- (Previous Price was Rs. 289/-)