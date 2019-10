United National Party Presidential Candidate Minister Sajith Premadasa held a discussion with President Maithripala Sirisena last night (October 1) at the President’s official residence.

According to our correspondent, UNP Chairman Kabir Hashim and General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariywasam also participated in the discussion.

The meeting had been centered on the current political situation in the country.

(Source: News 1st)