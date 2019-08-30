A special discussion between senior members of the United National Party and party leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will take place today.

Meanwhile the drafting of the Constitution of the alliance led by the United National Party was completed yesterday.

The Constitution was approved by all party leaders affiliated to the United National Front.

A committee was also appointed to compile the policy statement of the new alliance chaired by Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

The committee comprises of Ministers Kabir Hashim, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Rishad Bathiudeen and several others.

(Source: News Radio)