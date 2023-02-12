Teacher and three students drown after boat capsizes in Kokkadicholai

School teacher and three students have reportedly drowned after a boat capsized at Thandamalai in Kokkadicholai, Batticaloa.

According to reports, 04 male students, 07 female students and 03 teachers were on the boat when it had capsized today (February 12).

The bodies of the drowned 27-year-old teacher and three 16-year-old school boys were recovered by search teams while the rest of the group were rescued.