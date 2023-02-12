Sri Lankan woman who died in earthquake in Turkey identified

The body of a 64-year-old Sri Lankan female, who was living in Turkey and reported missing after last week’s earthquake, has been found by rescue teams and identified by her daughter, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Turkey said.

The deceased woman was 69 years old and from Galagedara in Kandy District had left for Turkey around 20 years ago, according to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Turkey.

Earlier, Sri Lankan Ambassador in Turkey Hasanthi Dissanayake stated that all 13 of the 14 Sri Lankans believed to be in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkey were safe and that they have already been traced.