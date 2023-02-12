Feb 12 2023 February 12, 2023 February 12, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lankan woman who died in earthquake in Turkey identified

Posted in
Earthquakes hit Turkiye's Kahramanmaras

Search and rescue team work at the site in Sanliurfa following 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude as the earthquakes hit Turkiye’s Kahramanmaras, on February 07, 2023. (Photo by Esber Ayaydin / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The body of a 64-year-old Sri Lankan female, who was living in Turkey and reported missing after last week’s earthquake, has been found by rescue teams and identified by her daughter, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Turkey said.

The deceased woman was 69 years old and from Galagedara in Kandy District had left for Turkey around 20 years ago, according to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Turkey.

Earlier, Sri Lankan Ambassador in Turkey Hasanthi Dissanayake stated that all 13 of the 14 Sri Lankans believed to be in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkey were safe and that they have already been traced.

Share on FB
Whatsapp