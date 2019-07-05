Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday assured that Sri Lanka’s school system will be upgraded to be the best system in the Asian region in terms of quality of education and technology. “When this government was elected, the country had a large number of untrained teachers.

We have provided them with comprehensive training. Only 5,000 teachers are remaining to be trained ”, the Prime Minister said.

Speaking at the opening of a new auditorium and lecture halls and smart class rooms constructed at a cost of Rs. 250 million at National College of Education in Peradeniya yesterday he said that Sri Lanka will become the only country in the region where a trained teacher service exists after the training of the remaining 5000 teachers concludes.

He said the teacher service will have only trained teachers, diploma holders and graduates after this. “If we are to mould a new generation who can go keep abreast with the advancement of technology, then schoolchildren should be armed with new technological knowledge,” he said. He said the country needs a tech savvy generation to build a new country and the government has the responsibility to fulfill this task.

(Government News Portal)