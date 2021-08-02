Teachers will not report to work – Stalin

Despite President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s announcement mandating public servants to return to work, academic staff in schools around the country will not report to work.

According to Ceylon Teachers’ Union General Secretary, Joseph Stalin they have decided to do so until they receive a proper response to their grievances, which include salary disparities. He also said the proposal of the Subodana Committee Report, which was set up to discuss salary disparities, should be taken into consideration and that this was decided at the meeting with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

If the Cabinet meeting set for today fails to take a decision, teachers and principals have decided to hold a vehicle parade on 4 August. The parade will make its way to the Presidential Secretariat.

He said if the Government does not give a reasonable solution they will withdraw from the examination process.

