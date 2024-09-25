Tender announced for second terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport
A tender has been called for the construction of the second passenger terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, Sri Lanka.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, stated that the terminal will be constructed with the assistance of a Japanese loan.
Although the terminal’s construction was initially planned in 2019, the project was delayed due to the economic crisis.
The Secretary further noted that the new terminal will have the capacity to accommodate 9 million passengers annually.
Currently, the first passenger terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake serves 6 million passengers annually.
With the construction of the second terminal, the airport’s total capacity will increase to 15 million passengers annually, according to K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation.
The money will be better spent if necessary, building a new high speed rail link/ road or further developing existing highway to travel between the two airports SL already have. Many more people and businesses will benefit from that instead of just building a second terminal that has only one specific use for a relatively small group of people annually. Sri lanka is a small island and travelling between the two airports will not need a lot of time with good transport facilities.
More Airports & Terminals…….why these things dune at this juncture? According to a government’s decision, construction work to modernize Hingurakgoda Domestic Airport for international flight operations is being done in a hurry.
Commission! There was a good explanation this morning how the price of an egg dropped by Rs. 10.00 in its own as soon the new government came into power. It is the same reason why we are having a 2nd terminal and developing local airport in a hurry.