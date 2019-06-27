The Colombo High Court has served indictments on the former DIG Anura Senanayake for allegedly fabricating and concealing evidence on the murder of Sri Lankan rugby player Waseem Thajudeen.

Subsequently, the High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi released the accused on a cash bail of Rs. 1 million and two sureties of Rs. 2 million each. The Court also directed to fingerprint the accused.

A travel ban was also imposed against the accused.