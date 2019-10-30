Presidential candidate of the People’s Power Movement Anura Kumara Dissanayaka attended a public rally held in Kinnya, Trincomalee yesterday (October 29).

Many politicians and Civil activists were present at the rally.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that he is more than ready to take up the responsibility of the security for all nationalities and defeat extremism.

He added that the war ended in 2009, the government couldn’t even sustain peace in the country for even 10 years.

“Could they prevent a bomb blasting in this country even after the end of a 10-year brutal civil war?” he questioned.

He added that they could not and they failed the country as the leaders of this nation.

He went on to note that the leaders want conflicts within the nation and it is evident when it came to light that Zaharan was paid by the Gotabaya Rajapaksa via the national security bank account.

(Source: News 1st)