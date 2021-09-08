Third doctor resigns from the COVID-19 Prevention Technical Committee

Consultant Anaesthetist of the Colombo South Hospital Dr. Asoka Gunaratne, has stepped down from the COVID-19 Prevention Technical Committee yesterday (7).

Dr. Gunaratne claimed his involvement in the Committee was futile and therefore decided to step down.

He also claimed he withdrew from the Committee in opposition to the non-scientific decisions taken by the Ministry of Health and the Director General of Health Services pertaining to the coronavirus vaccination drive.

Professor Neelika Malavige and Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama had earlier resigned from the technical committee citing various reasons.

Senior Consultant Physician at the Infectious Diseases Hospital Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama resigned from the committee and stated that he could not agree with certain decisions taken by the committee.