Thirteen more areas under isolation
Posted in Local News
Thirteen more areas in Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Ratnapura, Hambantota and Kegalle districts have been isolated with immediate effect, Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva announced.
Accordingly, the following areas will be under isolation until further notice:
Colombo District
Piliyandala police area
- Kolamunna GN Division
- Mampe West GN Division
Gampaha District
Mahabage police area
- Elapitawala Navam Mahara
- Magul Pokuna Road
Galle District
Imaduwa police area
- Dikkumbura GN Division
Ahangama police area
- Atanikitha
Ratnapura District
Pelmadulla police area
- Sannasgala
- Godagasvinna
- Godagama
Kahawatta police area
- Kattange No. 3 area
Hambantota District
Sooriyawewa police area
- Sooriyawewa Town
Kegalle District
Bulathkohupitiya police area
- Udapotha
- Kendawa
Share on FB