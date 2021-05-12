Thirteen more areas under isolation

Thirteen more areas in Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Ratnapura, Hambantota and Kegalle districts have been isolated with immediate effect, Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva announced.

Accordingly, the following areas will be under isolation until further notice:

Colombo District

Piliyandala police area

Kolamunna GN Division

Mampe West GN Division

Gampaha District

Mahabage police area

Elapitawala Navam Mahara

Magul Pokuna Road

Galle District

Imaduwa police area

Dikkumbura GN Division

Ahangama police area

Atanikitha

Ratnapura District

Pelmadulla police area

Sannasgala

Godagasvinna

Godagama

Kahawatta police area

Kattange No. 3 area

Hambantota District

Sooriyawewa police area

Sooriyawewa Town

Kegalle District

Bulathkohupitiya police area

Udapotha

Kendawa