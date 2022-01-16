Three drown, two missing while bathing in rivers

Three persons drowned and two boys aged 10 and 16 have gone missing while bathing in rivers in Siripagama and Koslanda yesterday (January 15).

Police said a 10-year-old child had gone missing while two others aged 22 and 40 had drowned when they were bathing at Kalu Ganga in Siripagama yesterday.

The victims were identified as residents of Anguruwathota.

Police said a 16-year-old boy who was bathing in Makaldeniya River in Koslanda was among those who had drowned yesterday.

The boy was rescued by area residents and was admitted to Koslanda hospital where he passed away.

Furthermore, a 54-year-old is reported missing after drowning in a stream in Sevanagala.

He was part of a group of pilgrims returning from Kataragama.