Three more tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka from Ukraine have tested positive for Covid-19 virus, says the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, a total of six tourists from Ukraine have been tested positive with Covid-19 within two days.

A flight carrying 180 tourists from Ukraine arrived at the Mattala International Airport (MIA) on Monday (28).

A second flight touched down the following day, with 204 tourists and 9 crew members on board.

All tourists were directed to PCR testing upon arrival.