Three persons arrested in Pulmoddai for brutal assault on 4-year-old child following viral video

Posted by Editor on June 5, 2024 - 9:39 am

Three individuals, including the parents of a young child, have been arrested following a viral video that showed the brutal assault of the 4-year-old.

The arrests were made early this morning (June 05) in Arisimale, Pulmoddai, during a joint operation conducted by the Welioya Police, Mullaitivu Crimes Investigation Division, and the Pulmoddai Police Special Task Force (STF).

The suspects include the 45-year-old father, his 37-year-old wife, and his 46-year-old mistress.

The primary suspect, identified as Kukul Chaminda, also known as Bibile Chaminda, was apprehended for his role in the assault, which was captured on video by a neighbor.

The footage showed Chaminda viciously attacking the child while the boy was eating at home.

The video, which quickly spread across social media, prompted the police to launch an investigation.

The two women were arrested for aiding Chaminda in the assault.

The assaulted child has been placed under the care of the police, ensuring his safety amid the ongoing investigation.

All three suspects are expected to be produced before court today (June 05).