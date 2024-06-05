Sri Lanka freezes assets of terrorist groups and individuals

Posted by Editor on June 5, 2024 - 11:13 am

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday (June 3) that it is freezing the funds and assets of 15 organizations and 210 individuals involved in terrorist and extremist activities.

This action was confirmed by a gazette notification issued by Defense Ministry Secretary Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne.

With this gazette, the funds, financial assets, and economic resources of these 15 organizations and 210 individuals will be confiscated.

This measure is in line with UN directives issued in 2012.

The freeze affects all funds and assets of organizations such as the LTTE, the Tamil Rehabilitation Organization (TRO), National Thowheed Jamaat (NTJ), and Jamaate Milate Ibrahim (JMI). Additionally, the assets of 113 individuals accused of terrorist activities and financing terrorism have also been frozen.