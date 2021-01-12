Three prison officials interdicted for illegally releasing an inmate

Three persons including two prison guards have been suspended for illegally releasing an inmate at Welikada Prison.

The inmate was detained at the Welikada Prison on charges of forging documents and was released on the 25th December 2020 with the assistance of prison officials.

Accordingly, the CID has commenced an investigation into the incident and has also conducted an investigation at the Prisons Department level.

According to prison media spokesman Chandana Ekanayake, investigations have revealed that two jailers and a prison regulator had assisted the inmate to escape from the prison.

Accordingly, steps have been taken to suspend the prison officers in question and subject to a disciplinary inquiry, the prison spokesman said.