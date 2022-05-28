Three Senior DIGs including Ajith Rohana transferred

Three Senior Deputy Inspector General (Senior DIG) of Police including Senior DIG in charge of the Crime and Traffic Ajith Rohana have been transferred.

Senior DIG Ajith Rohana, in charge of Crimes and Traffic has been transferred as Senior DIG in charge of the Southern Province.

Meanwhile, Senior DIG in charge of Southern Province Rajitha Sri Daminda has received a transfer to Eastern Province.

Acting Senior DIG L.K.W.K Silva was transferred from the post of Senior DIG in charge of the Eastern Province to the post of Senior DIG in charge of the Crime and Traffic Division.

The transfers were made by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) subject to the cover approval of the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security and the Public Service Commission, on service requirements.