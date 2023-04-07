Train derails in Kantale injuring 16 people including two guards

At least 16 persons including the chief and assistant guards were injured and admitted to the Kantale Hospital after a train derailed in the area.

Accordingly, the train plying to Trincomalee from Colombo Fort Railway Station had derailed near the Agbopura sub-station between Gal Oya and Kantale Railway Stations this afternoon (April 07).

A parcel compartment and another compartment had derailed while the brake van had toppled.

Nine women, five men and two boys were injured in the accident and were admitted to the Kantale Hospital.