The Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that steps will be taken to conduct the GCE Advanced Level Examination without any hindrance in the areas where the curfew is in place.

He points out that the quarantine curfew is not a barrier for candidates and examination staff to enter the examination hall.

It has also been decided to provide a special transport allowance for the examination staff in the areas where the curfew is in place, said the Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha.