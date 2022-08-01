Travel Ban on Ratta and another suspect

The Fort Magistrate’s Court in Colombo today (August 1) issued an order preventing Youtuber Rathidu Senarathna alias “Ratta” and Haritha Darshana from going abroad.

Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage has given this order.

Sri Lanka Police informed the court that a case was filed against the suspects for being party to unlawful assembly at the Fort Police Jurisdiction, and there is a risk of them travelling overseas.

Court issued the order based on the request made by the Police.