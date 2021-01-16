Tuition classes set to resume from 25 January
Posted in Local News
The Director General of Health Services has granted approval to resume tuition classes in the country excluding those in the Western Province from the 25th of January.
The Director General of Health Services has requested that only the tuition classes for G. C. E. Ordinary Level and Advanced Level be opened.
Also, the maximum number of students in a class should be limited from 50 – 100% of the seats available per session.
