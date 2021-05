Twelve Grama Niladhari divisions in 4 districts under isolation

Twelve more Grama Niladhari divisions in Colombo, Gampaha, Ratnapura and Vavuniya districts have been placed under isolation orders with immediate effect, the Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced this morning (May 05).

The isolated areas are as follows:

Colombo District

Pamunuwa GN Division (Maharagama police area)

Honnanthara GN Division (Piliyandala police area)

Deltara GN Division (Piliyandala police area)

Gampaha District

Kuttivila GN Division (Kirindiwela police area)

Ratnapura District

Pallegama GN Division (Embilipitiya police area)

Udagama GN Division (Embilipitiya police area)

New Town GN Division (Embilipitiya police area)

Walalgoda GN Division (Panamura police area)

Sudugala GN Division (Panamura police area)

Panamura GN Division (Panamura police area)

Rathganga GN Division (Wewelwatta police area)

Vavuniya District

Kurukkalputhukulam GN Division