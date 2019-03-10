Two suspects have been arrested for the possession of heroin from Akurala, Galduwa along the Galle-Ambalangoda route.

According to the police media spokesperson the suspects were arrested along with 1 kg of heroin in their possession.

The police said that the suspects were arrested upon a raid conducted according to a tip-off. A motor vehicle has also been seized from the suspects’ possession.

The suspects aged 43 and 58 years are residents of Rathgama and Urugasmanhandiya. They are due to be presented before the Balapitiya Magistrates Court today (March 10).