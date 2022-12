Corpses of two males were found in two separate locations, one was found floating in Kelani River and other from Kalawana yesterday (December 17).

The Wellampitiya Police launched a probe after a male body was found floating along the banks of the Kelani River in Wellampitiya.

Meanwhile, another male body was found in the Ambalamhena area of ​​the Viladeniya reservoir in Kalawana.