Two doctors and a nurse working in the Pediatric Unit of the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital (Colombo South Teaching Hospital) have been contracted with COVID-19.

Earlier, a child and a mother who was receiving treatment at the ward were tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, two officers of the Colombo Crimes Division, two officers from the Mutwal and Dematagoda Police Stations, and one officer each from the Colombo Harbour Police, Maligawatta, Maradana and Grandpass Police Stations tested positive for the virus.

All their close associates have been directed to quarantine centres.

Police added 235 female Police officers of the Colombo Crimes Division were directed to self-isolate after one officer returned a positive PCR test.