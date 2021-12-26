Two-minute silence in remembrance of 2004 Tsunami victims

A two minute silence will be observed from 9.25 a.m. to 9.27 a.m. today islandwide, as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the tsunami disaster that hit the coastal belt of Sri Lanka on December 26, 2004, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

Today marks the 17th anniversary of the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami, one of the world’s deadliest and most destructive natural disasters, which struck over 14 countries in the Indian Ocean.

The main commemoration ceremony will be held at Peraliya in Hikkaduwa, where one of the largest single rail disasters took place as a result of the tsunami waves.

Commemoration events will also be held in all 25 districts with the support of Divisional Secretariats and Divisional Disaster Management Centres.

The tsunami resulted in the death of nearly 282,000 people from 14 countries including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand and India.

The death toll in Sri Lanka was nearly 35,000.

The disaster had affected not only lives but also property amounting to billions or rupees.