Prime Minister goes with wife to worship Tirupati after throwing people into disaster – Tilvin Silva

The Prime Minister, with his wife, has gone to pay homage to Tirupati after raising the prices of essential commodities, including gas and fuel and throwing the masses into disaster, says JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva.

Speaking further, Tilvin Silva said, “The ordinary people of our country are living a very difficult life at the time. Prices of goods have gone up, and the prices of vegetables have gone up like gold. Gas cannot be kept at home. It explodes. Gas prices have increased.

In addition to all this, fuel prices are increased at midnight to burden the people. We ask the government to tell the country why the increase in fuel prices. When the price of oil in the world market goes down, the oil price in Sri Lanka should go down. As the price of fuel increases, so does the price of everything.

This government is starting to bully the people like a bull attacking a man fallen from a tree. The JVP is taking to the streets all over the country today (December 24) to tell the people not to tolerate the oppression of the government anymore but to raise their voices to oust this government.

The majority of the people in our country voted for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to establish a disciplined government. What has happened today is that there is no governance in our country. The government does not control anything in this country. The only thing the government does is burden the people. It is exploiting the people.” he added.