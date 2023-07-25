U.N. Resident Coordinator Marc-André Franche meets Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe
The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Marc-André Franche, paid a courtesy call to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday afternoon (July 24).
During the meeting, Marc-André Franche, the UN Resident Coordinator, engaged in constructive dialogue with President Wickremesinghe on matters of utmost importance for Sri Lanka’s economic stability and growth.
Both parties acknowledged the significance of the role the UN could play in assisting Sri Lanka in ensuring equitable debt treatment as Sri Lanka undergoes a restructuring process to overcome financial challenges and foster sustainable development.
President Wickremesinghe took the opportunity to present his administration’s comprehensive development and reconciliation plans for the North and East of Sri Lanka.
The proposed plans aim to address long-standing issues, foster regional growth, and promote harmony among communities in these areas.
The President emphasized the government’s determination to bring about positive changes that would benefit the lives of people in the region.
The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to collaborate closely on implementing the discussed initiatives.
(President’s Media)
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- U.N. Resident Coordinator Marc-André Franche meets Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe July 25, 2023
- Sri Lanka Rupee goes from Asia’s Best to Worst in three weeks July 25, 2023
- Indian eggs to be sold at Sathosa outlets and Supermarkets in Sri Lanka from today (July 25) July 25, 2023
- Three-judge panel to hear petition against Diana Gamage’s MP seat July 25, 2023
- Expert committee to recommend restructure of Sri Lanka Railways July 25, 2023