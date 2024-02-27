Uddika Premarathne resigns from Parliament
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Uddika Premarathne has tendered his resignation as a Member of Parliament.
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena confirmed that the Anuradhapura District parliamentarian Uddika Premarathne has handed over the letter of resignation.
Uddika Premarathne, who entered Parliament in Anuradhapura through the 2020 parliamentary election by getting 133,550 votes, stated in his resignation letter that he hoped to bring about a positive change in the nation and as a young leader, he expected to play an active role in shaping the country’s trajectory.
However, he expressed his dismay, stating that the chain of events that unfolded over time did not give him the opportunity to contribute significantly to the welfare of the nation.
In the letter, he stated that he has decided to temporarily step back.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Supreme Court invalidates Cabinet decision granting Paget road residence to Maithripala Sirisena February 29, 2024
- Nagananda Kodituwakku barred from practicing as Attorney-at-Law February 29, 2024
- Sri Lanka President highlights country’s Indian ocean security commitment at Pathfinder Conference February 29, 2024
- 36 persons injured in a bus accident in Monaragala February 29, 2024
- IMF Team to conduct second review of Sri Lanka’s EFF program in March 2024 February 28, 2024
Thank You Sir, thank you for the service rendered as a Parliamentarian.
I understand the frustrations that prevented you from offering your full potential to the electorate.
Had you been appointed a State Minister, that would have allowed you to establish a vital asset and commercial backing that would have assisted your family for the next few generations.
Anyway, what’s happened has happened, and your generous resignation paves the way for the new MP, Hon S C Muhukumarana, to make a quick contribution to the nation and also help himself a little bit.