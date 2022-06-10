UN World Food Program chief to visit Sri Lanka soon

The Executive Director for the UN World Food Program, David Beasley is planning to visit Sri Lanka soon, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Friday (June 10).

In a tweet, Mr. Wickremesinghe stated that he has extended an invitation to the World Food Program’s chief to visit the island nation.

He also stated that Sri Lanka is appreciative of all the support extended by the program.

Spoke to @WFPChief of the @WFP today and invited him to visit Sri Lanka. He accepted my invitation and is planning to visit shortly. We appreciate all the support extended to us by the @WFP. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) June 10, 2022