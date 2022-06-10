Jun 11 2022 June 11, 2022 June 11, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

UN World Food Program chief to visit Sri Lanka soon

David Beasley - UN World Food Program

The Executive Director for the UN World Food Program, David Beasley is planning to visit Sri Lanka soon, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Friday (June 10).

In a tweet, Mr. Wickremesinghe stated that he has extended an invitation to the World Food Program’s chief to visit the island nation.

He also stated that Sri Lanka is appreciative of all the support extended by the program.

