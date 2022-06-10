Litro chairman Vijitha Herath tenders resignation

Litro Gas Chairman Vijitha Herath has resigned from his position with effect from today (June 10).

Engineer Vijitha Herath was the former Chairman of Sri Lanka Insurance and Ceylon Electricity Board (2019 – 2021).

On the 21st of April, He was appointed as the chairman of state-run Litro Gas Lanka Limited after former Litro chairman Theshara Jayasinghe resigned on April 14th, accusing the gas supplier for institutional corruption and other irregularities.